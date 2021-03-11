Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 418,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,781,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

