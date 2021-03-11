Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

ANGN opened at $18.00 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

