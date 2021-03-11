Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
ANGN opened at $18.00 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.
Angion Biomedica Company Profile
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
