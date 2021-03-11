Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PEI opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $167.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.