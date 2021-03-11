The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Neutral

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the software’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,895 shares of company stock worth $17,621,053. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

