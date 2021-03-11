The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €44.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.54 ($42.99) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

