Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Up 581.8% in February

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 581.8% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

JTD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,736. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.