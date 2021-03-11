John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 745.8% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 404,926 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 209,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.

NYSE HEQ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,498. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

