ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.53 ($19.45).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €17.65 ($20.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.87.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

