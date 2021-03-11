Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.15 ($123.71).

EPA:AIR opened at €100.26 ($117.95) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €92.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.57. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

