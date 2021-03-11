Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Raised to C$4.25

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.95 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Bluestone Resources stock opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The firm has a market cap of C$254.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.94. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.43.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

