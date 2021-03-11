Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,409 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,104% compared to the average volume of 117 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

