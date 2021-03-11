Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jamf in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jamf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

BATS JAMF opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $3,514,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Jamf by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 506,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jamf by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,400 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,150.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

