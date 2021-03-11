CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) VP Sells $41,515.74 in Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $792.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

