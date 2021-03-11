QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

