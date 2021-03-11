Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 209,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

