Coann Capital LLC Takes $7.77 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. American Water Works accounts for about 7.0% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

