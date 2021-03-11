Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the period. Crown makes up 2.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Crown were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

