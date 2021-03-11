Coann Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 109,331 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Atmos Energy comprises 9.4% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

