Piper Sandler Weighs in on Altria Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.68 on Monday. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

