Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($4.41) Per Share

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($5.31). Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

RCL opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

