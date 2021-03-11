Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $507.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

