SunOpta Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

TSE:SOY opened at C$16.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.23. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$1.82 and a 1-year high of C$21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

