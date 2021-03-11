Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

CLNC opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $8,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

