Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $65.53 on Monday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Jardine Matheson
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.