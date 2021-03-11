Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $65.53 on Monday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.