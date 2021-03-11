WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) Critical Review

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WisdomTree Investments and China Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 2 3 3 0 2.13 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus target price of $4.79, indicating a potential downside of 19.72%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments -5.21% 12.32% 4.47% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5, indicating that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and China Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $268.40 million 3.33 -$10.43 million $0.22 27.14 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats China Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

