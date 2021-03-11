DMarket Price Up 24% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and $18.21 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00703987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMT is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

