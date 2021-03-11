Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

