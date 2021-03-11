Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,924. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.