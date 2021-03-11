Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 62,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

