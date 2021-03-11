Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,765. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

