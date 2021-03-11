Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,075 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.62. 487,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

