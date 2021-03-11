Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,372,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.81. 297,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $244.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.76 and a 200 day moving average of $192.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

