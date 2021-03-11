MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Raised by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $10.30 on Tuesday, hitting $412.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,339. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

