Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. 9,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.73.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

