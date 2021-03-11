Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,227,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.05. 114,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.