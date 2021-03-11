Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 5,674,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,715,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

