Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.04 and last traded at $101.37. Approximately 2,519,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,019,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

