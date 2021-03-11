ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

