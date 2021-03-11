Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Rises By 329.9%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 329.9% from the February 11th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPSR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

