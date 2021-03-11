Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

