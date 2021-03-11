Short Interest in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Decreases By 81.3%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period.

Shares of BSD stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

