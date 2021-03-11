Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Drops By 82.7%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 11th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,372. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

