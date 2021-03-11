SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $552.85

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $552.85 and last traded at $552.55, with a volume of 14073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $529.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.35.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.