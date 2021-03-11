Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.31 million, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

