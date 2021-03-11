Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX)

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:GMTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,169 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,534% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

GMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FS Development in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FS Development in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS Development in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. FS Development has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

