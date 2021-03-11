Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Buy

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

EXTR opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 362.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 456,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 929,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.