Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 1146192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.