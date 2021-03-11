CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

