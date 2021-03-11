Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $96.45 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 2308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

