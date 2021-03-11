Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 13317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

